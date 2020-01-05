TROY — Charles Wayne Watkins, 84, of Troy, was promoted to Guardian Angel and reported for duty in Heaven on December. 31, 2019, surrounded by Family.

He was proceeded in death by the love of his life Roxie (Chipley) Watkins, and son Mark R. Watkins; parents Walter & Nealie (Davis) Watkins & Vera (Brucken) Watkins; brothers Maynard, Bobby Dean, and Terry; and sister Dolly.

He is survived by sons David Watkins of Tipp City, Matthew (Lynn) Watkins of Troy, and Paul (Allison) Watkins of Greer, SC; granddaughters: Brandy (Eric ) Fisher, Jaclyn, Colleen and Grace Watkins; grandsons: Joshua (Sarah) Watkins, Connor, Ronan and Benjamin Watkins; great-granddaughters: Kylee and Haylee Fisher, great-grandsons: Kalob, Gabriel and Zechariah Watkins; sister Judy Cutcher; and special family Hope Mumford, Las Vegas, NV, Ruthie (Stephenson) Dyer, Sarasota FL, and Robert Kinney.

Born Dec. 20, 1935, Charlie had very humble beginnings being born at home in Green Hill, IN during a terrible snow storm. Moving to Tipp City as a child he graduated from Tipp City High School in 1953, and enlisted with the Navy, serving during the Korean War.

While on the USS Forrest Sherman (DD931), he received a letter of commendation for meritorious service for saving the life of fellow sailor Frank Walton by doing artificial respirations for 25 minutes. He left Navy service as a MM3 in 1956 with Good Conduct, National Defense, and Foreign Occupation Service medals.

Always living a life of service his civilian career began with the City of Troy in 1958 at the Street Dept., then to the Water Dept. in 1960, and unsurprisingly in 1964 Charlie joined the Fire Dept. where he continued saving lives as a Firefighter/Paramedic for 25 years - where stories of his legendary bravery and unfailing dedication are still told. He loved fighting fires and his reverence for Life was unmatched. His efforts to save lives even at the expense of his own were cavalier to some, but appreciated by many.

Most of all Charlie was a loving family man and thrived on laughs, sharing stories, sharing hugs, car shows, good food, good drink, and celebrating life. A good friend to many, he knew no strangers and will be missed greatly.

Visitation 4-8 PM on Friday, January 10, 2020 at First Lutheran Church, 2899 W Main St, Troy, OH and one hour prior to funeral service from 9:30-10:30am Saturday 11th, with funeral services at 10:30am. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery in Troy.

Memorial contributions may be made in loving memory of Charles to First Lutheran Church, Troy.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Frings and Bayliff Funeral Home, 327 W. Main St., Tipp City, OH 45371.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.fringsandbayliff.com