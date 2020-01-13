FLETCHER — Cheryl D. Trostel, age 69, of Fletcher passed away at 5:08 p.m. on Sunday, January 12, 2020 in Kettering Medical Center, Kettering, OH.

Born on February 23, 1950 in Piqua, Ohio

Cheryl was a daughter of Richard L. and Emma Mae (Covault) Pearson, who survive in Fletcher. She is also survived by her husband, Scott D. Trostel, whom she married on May 21, 1977. Together they raised three children: Elizabeth (Steve) Myers of Cincinnati, OH, Valarie (Jonn) Rapp of Huntsville, OH, and Daniel (Kimberly) Trostel of Versailles, OH. She was a loving grandmother to nine grandchildren, and looking forward to the one on the way. Additional survivors include a brother, John Pearson of Middletown, OH, and two sisters, Cindy (Steve) Staley of Piqua and Cris (Don) Snider of Fletcher, and several nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Cheryl was preceded in death by two daughters, Emily and Kristin, and a sister-in-law, Sally Pearson.

Cheryl was a 1968 graduate of Miami East High School and a member of the Fletcher United Methodist Church.

She was formerly employed by Smith Florists in Troy and the Miami County ESC.

Cheryl enjoyed participating in activities at church such as the Fletcher Community Turkey Supper, and she volunteered for various groups and activities whenever she could while her kids were growing up.

She also enjoyed accompanying her husband Scott on his speaking engagements all around the United States.

Visitation for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Suber-Shively Funeral Home, 201 W. Main Street, Fletcher, Ohio. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Fletcher United Methodist Church, 205 S. Walnut Street, Fletcher, OH with Reverend Cindee Johnson presiding. Burial will follow in Fletcher Cemetery, N. Walnut Street, Fletcher, OH.

Memorial contributions in Cheryl's name may be made to Kettering Medical Center Foundation, 3535 Southern Blvd., Kettering, Ohio 45429. Envelopes will be available in the funeral home.

Condolences to the family may be sent to www.shivelyfuneralhomes.com.