ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Christa Lynn Petry, 59, of Alexandria, Va., formerly of Tipp City, passed away at 12:50 a.m. Feb. 19, 2020.

She was born April 15, 1960, and graduated from Tippecanoe High School in 1978.

She is survived by her mother, Shirley Petry of New Carlisle; her father and step mother, Marion and Lou Petry of Dayton; one sister, Lyn and Tommy Baudendistel of Farmersville, Ohio; one brother, Dan and the late Marjorie Petry of Bent Mountain, Va.; and three nieces, Kathleen (Baudendistel) and Nicholas Bowen of Seattle, Wash., Josie Baudendistel of Farmersville, and Samantha Baudendistel of Farmersville.

She was preceded in death by one sister, Anita Petry; and one niece, Danielle Baudendistel.

She worked for many years for the government, and in most recent years was the administrative assistant to the director of Arlington Cemetery, Arlington, Va.

Funeral services will be 3 p.m. Sunday, March 8 at the New Carlisle Church of the Brethren. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church.

Memorial contributions can be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or online at .