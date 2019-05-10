TROY — Christian Paul Leonhard, Jr., of Troy, passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at C. S. Mott Children's Hospital in Ann Arbor, MI. He was born in Dayton, OH on December 5, 2017 to Christian Paul and Amanda Ellen (Tkach) Leonhard, Sr.

Our beautiful baby, Christian, was extremely strong, loved everyone and always happy and smiling. Christian adored his sister. When they were together it was as if no one else was in the room. The time we were fortunate enough to have with Christian is credited to the love he was given by his own family and his Mott Children's Hospital family. We love our sweet, beautiful boy so much and he will always be in our hearts. If he were here today, he would let everyone know he is "so cute" and "so big".

In addition to his parents, Christian is survived by one sister: Julia Elizabeth Leonhard; great grandparents: Emily Leonhard and Gene Tkach; grandparents: Annette M. Leonhard and Russell and Elizabeth Tkach; aunts and uncles: Christopher Tkach, Melissa and Dave Dues and Nicole and Dan Burns; and cousins: Ashton, Kearston and Payton Riley and Noah and Alexa Dues. He was preceded in death by paternal grandfather: Paul F. Leonhard, Jr.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Tipp City. Interment will follow in Riverside Cemetery in Troy. Friends may call from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesday at Baird Funeral Home in Troy.

In lieu of flowers, donations will support the PCTU Gift Fund at the University of Michigan. Checks may be made to "University of Michigan" and sent to the Michigan Medicine Office of Development, 1000 Oakbrook Dr., Ste. 100, Ann Arbor, MI 48104. You may also call (734) 764-6777 or visit the website https://victors.us/christianpaulleonhardjr or Dayton Children's Hospital, 1 Children's Plaza, Dayton, OH 45404. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com.