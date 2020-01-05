VANDALIA — Christina L. Bornhorst, 60, of Vandalia, passed away at 9:41 a.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Grandview Medical Center.

She was born July 15, 1959 in Piqua to the late Ronald E. and Carol J. (Tillman) Bornhorst.

Survivors include two brothers, Robert (Julie) Bornhorst, Richard (Kelly) Bornhorst, all of Piqua; two sisters, Cindy (Andrew) Barnes of Troy and Cathy MacKellar of Piqua; and many nieces, nephews.

Chris was a graduate of Piqua High School and Upper Valley J.V.S. and worked for Detmer & Sons Heating & Cooling Co. of Fairborn. She loved being with family particularly her nieces and nephews. She enjoyed cats, shopping and Christmas as her favorite time of year.

A service to honor her life will begin at 10 a.m. Friday, January 10, 2020 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with Rev. Steve Wills officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to one's favorite Hospice organization.

