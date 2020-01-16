PIQUA — Christina Sue Risner, 70, of Piqua passed away at 8:53 am Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Koester Pavilion.

She was born October 10, 1949 in Celina to her late father Meredith Piper and her mother, Jean (Goodwin) Piper, who survives. She married Gary R. Risner December 10, 1992 in Piqua, and he survives.

Other survivors include two brothers, Tim (Corinne) Piper of Lima, Jeff Piper of New Breman; one sister, Pam (Fred) Fisher of Toledo; many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews; and the members of her beloved card club, Brenda, Nancy, Debbie, and Jeannie.

Mrs. Risner was the Valedictorian of her Celina High School class of 1968. She earned her Master's Degree in Education from Wright State University. She taught 3rd grade and reading to elementary school children for 25 years in the Piqua School District. She was a member of the Eastern Star and enjoyed computers, traveling to Florida, attending concerts and going to the movies. She loved being active and had a great sense of adventure.

A service to honor her life will begin at 6 pm Monday, January 20, 2020 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with Rev. Dr. Keith A. Gebhart officiating. Visitation will be held from 4-6 pm Monday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Ohio Valley Chapter, 4460 Lake Forest Drive, Suite 236, Cincinnati, 45242.

Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.