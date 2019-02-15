WEST MILTON — Christine Moreland, formerly of West Milton, passed away on Tuesday, January 15, 2019 at Blair Ridge Assisted Living in Peru, Indiana.

She was born on March 6, 1928 in Hazard, Kentucky to John and Gertrude (Neil) Gilmore.

She married Lee Moreland in 1947, and he preceded her in death in 1989.

She later married James Pruitt in 2010, and he preceded her in death in 2018.

Christine retired as an assembly line worker at Captor Corporation in Tipp City.

She was also a member of the Hoffman United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her son, John (Karen) Moreland of Mexico, Indiana. Also Surviving are grandchildren: Jennifer Baird, Curtis Moreland, Nathan Moreland, and Jonathan Moreland; and great grandchildren: Colton Baird, Seth Baird, Andrew Moreland, Nickolas Moreland, Kristina Moreland, Matthew Moreland, and Jessica Stanley; and great great grandchild Madelyn Moreland. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husbands, brothers Carl Walter, Clyde and Claude; and sisters Ruth, Emma, Joyce, Faye, Alma, and Roberta and great grandson Joshua Moreland.

A memorial service will be held at Hoffman United Methodist Church, 201 S. Main St, West Milton, OH 45383 on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 1:00 PM with Rev. Robbie Scott officiating.

In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be made to Hoffman United Methodist Church.