PIQUA — Christopher A. Finfrock, 45, of Piqua passed away at 5:25 a.m. Wednesday May 20, 2020 at his residence. He was born December 19, 1974 in Miami County to Richard A. Finfrock of Piqua and the late Kay L. (Fair) Finfrock. Other survivors include a brother, Matt (Lynne) Finfrock of Perrysburg; a nephew, Andrew Finfrock; five aunts, Cathy Kerns, Marsha Whited, Jean Bryant, Sharon Kindle, Carolyn Finfrock; an uncle Steve Finfrock; and many cousins. Chris was a 1993 graduate of Piqua High School and attended Edison State College. He was a very accomplished carpenter primarily with homes in the greater Piqua area. He was an avid Cleveland Browns and Ohio State Buckeye fan. He will be remembered for his loving mannerisms and caring personality. A service to honor his life will begin at 11:30 a. m. Saturday May 23, 2020 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with Rev. Fr. Daniel P. Hunt officiating. His family will receive friends from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Please, in lieu of flowers consider memorial contributions to Hospice of Miami County, Inc., P. O. Box 502, Troy, OH 45373 or St. Mary Catholic Church, 528 Broadway, Piqua, OH 45356. Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.
Published in Piqua Daily Call from May 20 to May 21, 2020.