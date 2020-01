PIQUA — Clara E. Partin, age 73, of Piqua, OH passed away January 19, 2020.

A celebration of Clara's life will be held at Life Ministry Church, 542 N. Elm St. Troy, OH 45373 on Friday January 24, 2020 from 5-8 PM. In honor of Clara, please wear your favorite hat.

Arrangements are being entrusted to Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua, OH.