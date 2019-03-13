WEST MILTON — Clara June Vice, Age 94, of West Milton, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at her residence.

She was born June 16, 1924, in Frederick, Ohio, to her parents John Clyde & Clara Belle (Lindsay) Wheelock.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband William Thomas Vice; siblings Gretchen Wheelock, Ralph Wheelock, Marie Boyd, Oscar Wheelock, Richard Wheelock, Robert Wheelock, John Wheelock; step children Joe Vice, Forest Vice, John Vice, Allapearl Howard; 2 grandchildren; 1 great grandson. She will be missed and remembered by her daughter Gretchen Vice of Frederick; 7 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; 1 great great great grandchild; sisters-in-law Dixie Wheelock and Shirley Wheelock; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

June attended Tipp City Schools and worked at Aviation Electric in Vandalia during WWII where she laced instrument panels for the B-29 Superfortress. She was a long time farmer in the Miami County area.

She was a lifelong resident of West Milton, who loved farming, euchre and most of all her family. She was a member of the American Legion Post 487, VFW Post 8211, and the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 AM Saturday, March 16, at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami Street, West Milton. Pastor Aaron Heffner will officiate with interment following at Wheelock Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4-7 PM Friday at the funeral home.

If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County.

