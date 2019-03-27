TROY — Clayton L. Rector, Age 80, of Troy, passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Koester Pavilion. He was born June 1, 1938, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, to his parents Clayton B. & Gertrude (Frankena) Rector.

Clayton graduated from Union High School, Grand Rapids, Michigan.

He retired from BP as a transport driver and was a member of the Vintage Chevrolet Club of America.

He will be missed and remembered by his loving life of 25 years Carolyn J. (Moore) Rector; children and their spouses Cherri & Joe Minasola of Hudsonville, Michigan, Craig & Kelly Rector of Grandville, Michigan, Rodney & Jeri Rector of Springhill, Florida, Sue & Mark Roossinck of Odessa, Texas, Vanessa Salupo of Troy, Sara Salupo of Arlington, Virginia; 15 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law Glenn & Darla Rector of Comstock Park, Michigan; brother-in-law Tom Moore of Tipp City.

Private family services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County.

Online memories may be left for the family at www.jackson-sarver.com