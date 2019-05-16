Cleo I. "Lid" Frost (1918 - 2019)
BRADFORD — Cleo I. "Lid" Frost, age 101 of Bradford, died Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Versailles Health Care Center. She was born April 13, 1918 in Covington to the late Grover & Elsie Mae (Musselman) Smith; attended school in Covington; retired from General Films, Covington with 25 years of service; past member of the VFW, Post No. 4235, Covington; clerked auctions for many years and loved to work at and play BINGO.

Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edward Frost; sister, Claira Mae "Fritz" Weaver; & brother, Russel Grover "Socks" Smith.

Cleo is survived by her son, Larry Steven (Sherry) Frost of TX; 2 daughters, Linda (Thomas) Moore & Cindi (Steve) Hocker, both of Bradford; 5 grandchildren, Cara Smith of Bradford, Connie (Rob) Shoenfelt of Sidney, Michael (Jennifer) Moore of Bradford, Jess (Stacy) Hocker of Bradford, Russell (Jamie) Hocker of Bradford; 2 step grandchildren, Rod Adams & Nicky Littman of TX; nine great grandchildren, Joseph Bishop, Cassie Bishop, Amy Smith, Kelly Moore, Jackson Moore, Ryan Hocker, Mackenzie Hocker, Taven Leach & Chloe Hocker; & other relatives & friends.

Graveside Services to be held Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. at Highland Cemetery, Covington. Visitation to be held 1:30-2:30 p.m. at Bridges-Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home, Covington. Memorial contributions may be made to the VFW, Post No. 4235, Covington. Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com.
Published in Piqua Daily Call from May 16 to May 17, 2019
