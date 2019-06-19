TROY — Clifford L. "Cowboy" Gallow, age 76, of Troy, OH passed away on June 17, 2019 at Upper Valley Medical Center, Troy, OH.

He was born on February 26, 1943 in Waverly, NY.

Clifford is survived by his children: Reed Gallow of WA, Anthea Durand of Huber Heights, OH, Nicole Hodges of Tampa, FL, Katherine Alice Jahns of IN; Andrew "BJ" Jahns of Cincinnati, OH, Lisa Emerick, Pam Emerick and Sarah Steele of Mansfield, OH; ten grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife: Alice; and two children: Little Beaver, Jr. and Christina.

He enjoyed horse riding, training and trick riding horses and rodeos. He also loved western shows.

Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at the Baird Funeral Home, Troy, OH. Interment will follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Pleasant Hill, OH. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:00 – 2:00 PM on June 27, 2019 at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Go Fund Me in care of Anthea Durand.

Condolences may be expressed to the family through www.bairdfuneralhome.com.