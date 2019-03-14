TROY — Clouia "Kay" Miller, age 74, of Troy, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at the Hospice Inpatient Unit at Upper Valley Medical Center. She was born on January 13, 1945 in Arcanum, OH to the late Earl and Velma (Slade) Cheadle.

Kay is survived by her husband of 55 years: Oliver Edwin Miller; children: Beth Anne (Chris) Price of Tipp City; Diana Lynn (Doug) Workman of Troy; and Chad Duane Miller of Troy; sister: Linda Demoret of Troy; grandchildren: Braden (Mariah) Price of Tipp City; Brinna (Andrew) Lee of Tipp City; Brock Workman of Troy; Chad Miller II of Piqua and Sharon Kay Miller of Piqua; and great grandchild: Skylar Miller.

In addition to her parents, Kay was preceded in death by brothers: Lowell Cheadle and Bill Cheadle; and sister: Dixie Francis.

Kay was a member of Troy Baptist Temple and loved reading her Bible. She was active in the card ministry and cooked for the junior camp for many summers. She retired from KinderCare.

Funeral Services will be at 10:00AM Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Troy Baptist Temple with Rev. David Thomasson. Interment at Riverside Cemetery in Troy to follow. Visitation will be from 4:00PM – 8:00PM, Friday March 15, 2019 at Baird Funeral Home in Troy. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County, PO Box 502, Troy, Ohio or the Troy Baptist Building Fund, 691 East Stauton Road, Troy, OH 45373. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com.