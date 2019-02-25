PIQUA — Clyde Miller, age 84, of Piqua, OH peacefully went to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Piqua Health and Rehabilitation Center.

He was the son of McKinley and Louetta (Baker) Miller of Dwarf, KY, who preceded him in death.

Clyde married the love of his life, Janice Taylor Miller, on October 8, 1960.

They have one son, Todd Allen Miller; and one grandaughter, Sierra N. Miller. He is also survived by two brothers, Elmer Miller of West Carrolton, OH and McArthur Miller of Bulan, KY; and one sister, Leona Murray of Zanesville, OH.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Oda Mae Miller and Stella Grubb; and five brothers, Beacher, Vernon, Sherman, Jonas and Delbert Miller.

Clyde was a member of Troy Baptist Temple since 1967.

Services will be held at 12:00 Noon on Friday, March 1, 2019 at the Baird Funeral Home, Troy, OH with the Rev. David Thomasson officiating. Interment will follow in Casstown Cemetery, Casstown, OH. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10:00 – 12:00 PM on Friday at the funeral home.

