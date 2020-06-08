Colleen Ruth (Jessup) Carroll
BELLEFONTAINE — Colleen Ruth (Jessup) Carroll, 93, formerly of Piqua, OH passed away May 28, 2020 in Bellefontaine, OH.

Colleen was born December 2, 1926 in Piqua, OH to the late Francis M. and Ruth (Eggleston) Jessup. In 1944 she married Paul C. Carroll. They were married for 74 years before his passing on April 13, 2018.

She is survived by her children, Bonnie (Dan) Dooley of Bellefontaine, OH, Kathy (Rob) Schrimpf of Springfield, OH, June (Gary) Whitehead of Parker, CO, Paul D. (Kay) Carroll of Decatur, AL and John (Donna McDaniel) Carroll of Washington, MI; 12 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband; parents; brother, Virgil Jessup from Piqua, OH and several other loving family members.

Colleen resided for many years in Decatur, AL before retiring to the Villages, FL. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Colleen was an avid quilter and operated a ceramic ship in Alabama. She kept her family's homes filled with loving handmade gifts. She will be deeply missed by not only her loving family and friends, but by all who had the chance to know her.

The family wished to have a private family service at a later date with Jennings Farley & Seeley Funeral Home & Crematory and an Entombment of ashes to follow at Highland Memorial Cemetery, 5591 US Route 68 South, West Liberty, OH, 43357.

Memorial Contributions may be made to your local Humane Society.

Online Condolences may be expressed at www.jenningsfarley.com.



Published in Piqua Daily Call from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Jennings Farley Funeral Home
5591 US 68 South
West Liberty, OH 43357
(937) 599-2139
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

