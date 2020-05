Or Copy this URL to Share

TIPP CITY — Connie Jo, Metzger, age 70 formerly of Tipp City passed away, May 9,2020 in Hartland, WI. Graveside service will be held 2:00 PM, May 15, 2020 at Maple Hill Cemetery. Arrangements by Frings and Bayliff Funeral Home, Tipp City.



