PIQUA — Dr. Conrad Blaine Booher, D.C., D.M., joined his heavenly Father at 2:40 p.m., Friday, July 12, 2019 at the age of 86 in the Piqua Manor Nursing Home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born September 1, 1932 to the late Ellsworth "Hap" and Mildred (Jennings) Booher. He married Florence E. Crotinger June 8, 1956 in Piqua, a loving marriage which would span over six decades.

Other survivors include his five children; Dr. Gregory (Kathryn) Booher of Troy, Dr. Kent (Amy) Booher of Covington, Dr. Scott (Gay) Booher of Sidney, Conrad Booher II of Sidney, Dr. Alisha (David) Booher-Irwin of Galena; fourteen grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; and an adoring sister, Joyce Neth of Piqua.

He was a graduate of Houston High School and earned his Doctor of Chiropractic Degree with Summa Cum Laude honors from the International College of Chiropractic in Dayton in 1959. He practiced for forty-two years, serving generations of loyal patients who fondly called him "Doc". On the day of his passing, he leaves behind a stunning legacy in his children who proudly carry on this passion every day to their own patients, a true testimony to his gift of healing, mentorship, and the art of Chiropractic medicine and manipulation. He was a man with a love for his Country and community. He proudly served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War from 1950-1954. Locally, he was a former member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks, Fraternal Order of the Eagles, and the Piqua Country Club. He was a longstanding member and President of the Houston School Board for twenty years. Notably, he enjoyed the longest term of membership of his favorite organization, the Piqua Kiwanis Club, having been a member for over fifty years. He enjoyed a life-long membership with the Piqua Madison Avenue First Church of God. Additionally, he pursued passions outside of his profession and enjoyed years of friendship and sportsmanship. He was an avid harness horse race owner and fan since 1964 alongside his best friend the late, Dr. John Morris. For over 30 years, he collected arguably more stories than trophies on his annual deer hunting trips with his buddies in Renova, Pennsylvania. He was an avid bowler, a great dancer, a card shark, an undefeated croquet player, an OSU football and basketball fan, and loved watching his kids and grandkids play sports.

Conrad went by many names and wore many hats, to his wife, he was "Connie", to his kids, he was "dad". Aside from his family, his biggest source of pride came from his profession as a Doctor of Chiropractic. Conrad supported his family and showed up for his children and grandchildren, whether it be at sporting events, recitals, graduations, weddings, or the casual family get together throughout the years. He will be remembered as a man who was there when his family needed him, in the good times and the downtrodden. He was known to not enjoy traveling and preferred the comforts of home, but he was also known to fly or drive to wherever his children were without complaint. He will be remembered as a man who was quiet in his kindness, who was present in his love for his family and friends, and who was never too far out of reach. Conrad lived an unquestionably full life and passed away knowing his wife never left his side and his five loving children were near.

A service to honor his life will begin at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with Rev. Scott Stremmel and Pastor Kale Booher co-officiating. Burial will follow at Miami Memorial Park, Covington where full military honors will be provided by the Veterans Elite Tribute Squad. Visitation will be from 2-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home where a Kiwanis service will be conducted at 6 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Piqua Community Foundation, P. O. Box 226, Piqua, OH 45356.

