Constance Maier Taylor passed away at the Central Wyoming Hospice on Friday, November 22d at the age of 76 following a three year battle with pancreatic cancer.

A Memorial service will be held at Shepherd of the Hills Presbyterian Church on Saturday, Dec. 14th at 2 p.m. Cremation has taken place, and her ashes will be interred in the Columbarium behind the church.

Connie was born in Dayton, Ohio to Bill and Geraldine Rhodes Maier on Feb.7th, 1943. She was a considerable pianist, and won the Young Artist competition with the Dayton Philharmonic at age 15. Later, she served as principal accompanist for the Dayton Ballet, and did some accompanying for the Joffrey Ballet.

She met her husband Fred at the University of Dayton, and they were married at Grace Methodist Church in May, 1964, where they both sang in the choir.

After getting their master's degrees at Indiana University in 1967, they taught at Lindsey Wilson College in Columbia, KY. In 1970 they moved to Marycrest College in Davenport, IA. In 1980, they moved to Hanna, WY to teach, and in 1986 moved to Casper.

Connie taught music in the Natrona school district until retirement. She also served as music director of the Casper College summer theater for 10 years, and was organist at her church for 21+ years.

Connie was preceeded in death by her parents and her aunts Dorothy and Pat.

Connie is survived by her husband Fred, her children Lisa and Chris, their spouses Steve and Nancy, and grandchildren Alex, Jeremy, and Abby, and by her cousin James O'Donnell of Covington, OH.