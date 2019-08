PIQUA — Craig A. Scherer, age 59, of Piqua, passed away at 1:00 P.M. Thursday August 22, 2019 at Upper Valley Medical Center, Troy, OH.

A graveside service will be held Saturday August 31, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Miami Memorial Park, Covington, OH.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua.