TROY — Crystal Joy Pierce, age 41, of Troy, OH passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at her residence.

Crystal was born on October 15, 1978 in Greensburg, KY to Donald and Linda (Akin) Bennett of Columbia, KY.

In addition to her parents, Crystal is survived by her husband of 22 years: Richard T. Pierce; her three children: Richard Nathanael Pierce of Elkhart, IN; Jeremiah Isaac Pierce and Cherish Joy Pierce both of Troy; two brothers: Richard (Betty) Burris and Adam Bennett both of Columbia, KY; grandmother: Virginia Bennett of Columbia, KY and her extended family.

Crystal was preceded in death by her grandparents: Virginia May Arnett Akin; Wesley Akin Jr and Bill Zack Bennett.

Crystal attended Living Word Church, Vandalia and Courts of Praise, Troy.

She formerly managed the Prim & Proper Shop in Downtown Troy. She enjoyed primitives, antiques and music.

Crystal was a Christian mother that focused her life to serve others. She devoted her life to supporting her husband and raising her children as a stay at home mother.

She loved the Lord with all heart and would be listening and singing praise and worship songs during the day.

Services will be held at 11:00AM on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at the Baird Funeral Home, Troy, OH. Interment will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Troy. The family will receive friends from 4:00PM – 8:00PM Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at the funeral home.

Contributions can be made in Crystal's memory to the Dream Center c/o Living Word Church, 926 E. National Rd. Vandalia, OH 45377.

Friends may express condolences to the family through www.bairdfuneralhome.com