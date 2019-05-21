Cynthia Karen "Cindy" Gillard (1955 - 2019)
Service Information
Bridges Stocker Fraley Funeral Home
160 N. High St., PO Box 280
Covington, OH
45318
(937)-473-3331
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bridges Stocker Fraley Funeral Home
160 N. High St., PO Box 280
Covington, OH 45318
Funeral service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
7:00 PM
Bridges Stocker Fraley Funeral Home
160 N. High St., PO Box 280
Covington, OH 45318
Obituary
PIQUA — Cynthia "Cindy" Karen Gillard, at 63, of Piqua, died Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Stillwater Skilled Nursing & Rehab, Covington. She was born September 15, 1955 in Piqua to the late James & Pauline (Oda) Gillard; attended Calvary Baptist Church, Piqua; a past member of the Piqua Fish & Game; she loved camping & fishing.

Preceded in death by her parents; sister, Belinda Gillard; & special friend, Kenneth McNutt.

Cindy is survived by her brother, Delbert "Gene" (Karen) Reed of Piqua; 2 sisters, Carolyn Hedrick of Houston & Donna Wenning of Urbana; niece, Krista Estep; & other nieces, nephews, great nieces, nephews, relatives & friends.

Funeral Service will be held Thursday at 7pm at Bridges-Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home, Covington with Pastor Nick Church officiating. Visitation to be held Thursday 5-7pm at the funeral home. Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com.
Published in Piqua Daily Call from May 21 to May 22, 2019
