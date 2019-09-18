TROY — Cynthia Kay Niles, age 62 of Troy, passed away Friday, September 6, 2019 in the Hospice Unit of Upper Valley Medical Center, Troy.

She was born February 1, 1957 in Troy to the late Von Niles and Betty Casey, who resides in Troy.

Along with her mother, Cynthia is survived by her son Matt Shanley of Troy; brother Tony Niles (Gail) of Troy, and sisters Pam Niles of Troy and Susan Niles of Troy.

Along with her father, she was preceded in death by brother Von K. Niles.

Cynthia worked for the billing department of Upper Valley Medical Center for over 25 years. She was a member of AmVets in Troy where she was also a bartender. Cynthia was known by all who knew her as a kind, generous woman with a great sense of humor.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the AmVets of Troy: 3449 LeFevre Rd. on Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 5:00PM-8:00PM. Arrangements entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy, OH.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.fishercheneyfuneralhome.com