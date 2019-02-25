TIPP CITY — Daisy (Teri) M. Schmidt (nee Angus-Trew), age 85, formerly of Tipp City, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at the Kensington Care Center in Aurora, Ohio.

"Teri" was born on November 20, 1933 in Hillingdon, England to Thomas Angus and Lucille Trew.

She is preceded in death by her husband Jack C. Schmidt, her parents Thomas and Lucille, and sister, Sib Jordan. Teri is survived by her sister Pat Singleton, her son Robert S. Schmidt, his wife Phyllis, her 4 grand-children, Brandon Schmidt, Justin Schmidt, Aaron Cartwright, Chad Cartwright and her 6 great-grand-children.

Teri was a graduate of Cambridge University where she earned her Bachelor's Degree in Psychology. She worked for Miami County Jobs and Family Services and M&M Mars Candy Company. She enjoyed painting, gardening, scuba diving and camping with family.

A private Celebration of Life Service will be held at Robert's home this Saturday, March 2, 2019.