TROY — Dale Edward Sharp, Jr. age 46 of Troy, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019. He was born July 3, 1972 in Dayton to Dale Edward Sharp, Sr. of Vandalia and Carmen (Jones) Overholser of Casstown.

Along with his parents, Dale is survived by his daughters, McKenzie Sharp (Earnest Crabtree) of Troy and Keisha Miller of Piqua; grandchildren, Lilyan, Rose, and Earnest "EJ" Crabtree; sisters, Linda Maggert (fiancé Clinton) of Malta, OH, Tia Thacker (Craig) of St. Paris, Tanya Kingrey (Brad) of Fletcher, Zoee Sharp of Vandalia, and Danielle Ware of Cincinnati; brothers, Jon Overholser (Brenda) of Casstown, Raizor Sharp of Vandalia, and Dylan Sharp of Fairborn; the mother of his daughter, Shannon James of Troy; many nieces and nephews; as well as good friends, Jason Reese, Kerry Noble, Jason Johnston, and Courtney, David, Robert, and Nathan Wathen.

Dale was a graduate of Miami East High School and a member of Troy Eagles No. 971 and the Redman Lodge No. 222, Troy. He was an avid fan of NASCAR, Ohio State football and the Cincinnati Bengals. He was a dedicated employee at Clopay in Troy for seven years.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Troy Eagles No. 971: 225 N Elm St, Troy, OH 45373. Arrangements entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.fishercheneyfuneralhome.com .