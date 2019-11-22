ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Dale Frederick Calicoat died Monday, November 11, 2019, following a long battle with cancer. His parents were Forest and Mary Calicoat, both deceased. He was also preceded in death by his brother and sister-in-law, Larry and Sherri Calicoat.

On February 27, 1959, he married Judith Fox, and she survives.

Also surviving are their children: Kelly (Dennis) Browning of Troy, Kevin (Lori) of Springfield, Keith (Rose) of Vandalia, Kent (Allison) of Orlando, Kerri (Bobby) of N. Dayton, and Kendra (Ryan) Raduly of St. Cloud. Also surviving are grandchildren: Jessica, Derek, Shawn, Austin, Logan, Tanner, Emma, Jaxon and Delaney. Their first great grandchild is due in early December.

Also surviving are his brother and sister-in-law Wayne and Susie (Fox) Spitler.

Dale was a 1957 graduate of Troy High School. He and Judy had their own plumbing business, Trojan Mechanical.

Their last project before moving to Florida was the Kuss Auditorium in Springfield.