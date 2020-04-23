TROY — Dan Wilford Smith, 44, of Troy, OH passed away at his residence Tuesday, April 21, 2020.

Dan was born August 14, 1975 in Troy, OH to Gary Smith Sr and Susanne Scott.

In addition to his parents, Dan is survived by his stepfather Kenneth Earls; his three daughters Miranda Anne-Marie Smith of Troy, OH, Nevaeh Luella Smith and Delainea Malta Rae Smith of Greenville, OH; three brothers Gary (Kristina) Smith Jr, Anthony (Misty) Smith, and Joey (Jennifer) Zimmerman; a sister Brandi Smith; a stepbrother Kent Zimmerman Jr ; grandmother Deloris Arlean Scott; grandfather Richard (Genie) Scott, and extended family.

Dan was proceeded in death by stepfather Kent Zimmerman Sr; grandparents Jack and Gladys Smith; Janet Lutz; uncle David (Stick) Haddix.

Dan had a vibrant personality and contagious smile. No matter what battles he went through, he always had a smile on his face. Dan was a loving father to his three children.

He enjoyed fishing, going to church, and spending time with his family.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Condolences may be expressed to the family through www.bairdfuneralhome.com.