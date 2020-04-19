PIQUA — Darby Alan Wright, 21 of Piqua, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, April 19, 2020 at his residence.

He was born January 11, 1999 in Troy to John B. and Darla (Freeman) Wright of Piqua.

Survivors include his daughter, Adelyn Marie Wright; parents, John B. (Patti) Wright and Darla (Rick Burns) Wright all of Piqua; a brother, Chase Wright of Piqua; step-siblings, Joshua (Renee) Sloan of Jackson Center, Heather (Derick) Long of New Bremen; his beloved dog Sammy, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, coworkers, other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Joe and Mary Ellen Wright, and his maternal grandparents, Shad and Donna Freeman.

Darby was a graduate of Piqua High School Class of 2017, where he was very active in Show Choir for three years.

Additionally, he played soccer, baseball, and basketball, and enjoyed going bowling and substituting in the bowling league with his dad.

Darby was working for the City of Piqua and United Parcel Service and was known as a very dedicated, hard worker.

He truly loved his daughter and family and will be missed by many.

His family will gather and receive friends from 3-7 p.m. Tuesday April 21, 2020 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home.

A private service to honor his life will be held at the funeral home Wednesday with Associate Pastor Alex K. Tamplin officiating. A public graveside service will be held at 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday at Forest Hill Cemetery. The family would appreciate contributions in his memory to be made to the Piqua High School Music Department, 1 Indian Trail, Piqua, OH 45356.

