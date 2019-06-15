Darlie Jenkins, age 73, of Piqua, passed away at 11:23 P.M. Tuesday June 11, 2019 at Kindred Hospital Dayton, OH. He was born September 18, 1945 in West Liberty, KY to the late Joe and Dexter (Cantrell) Jenkins. He married Omie (Young) Jenkins May 10, 1964 in Piqua, OH. She survives.

He is also survived by five children: Roger Jenkins, Piqua, OH, Rodney Jenkins, Piqua, OH, Rocky & Penny Jenkins, Piqua, OH, Tammy & Doug Finley, Piqua, OH, Robert Jenkins, Piqua, OH; six brothers and sisters: Peggy Williams, Piqua, OH, Clyde (Donna) Jenkins, West Liberty, KY, Bonnie (Alec) Cantrell, West Liberty, KY, Bill (Jonie) Jenkins, West Liberty, KY, Dixie Daniels, West Liberty, KY, Cortis (Edwina) Jenkins, West Liberty, KY; twenty two grandchildren; and seventeen great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by three brothers: Roy Jenkins, Ollie Jenkins, Troy Jenkins; and one infant brother.

Darlie enjoyed camping, hunting, and going to the dog races. He loved to cook and clean. He especially loved spending time with his family and grandchildren. He was employed at Dinner Bell in Troy, OH for 10 years where he retired.

Funeral services will be held Monday June 17, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua with Pastor Simon Young officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery. Family will receive friends Monday noon to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.melcher-sowers.com.