LOVELAND — Dave Thornton, 68, of Loveland, passed away October 10, 2019. David Perry Thornton was born May 27, 1951 in Detroit, Michigan to Thomas Sr. and Martha (Osborne) Thornton.

As a young boy he moved with his family to Tipp City, Ohio where he was raised and educated. Upon his graduation from Tippecanoe High School he began taking technical vocation classes and working as a machinist at Tipp Machine and Tool.

On June 26 , 1976 he married Cheryl Siniff. Shortly after their marriage they moved to Cheyenne, Wyoming and eventually Loveland, Colorado. David continued his career as a machinist and dedicated most of his working life to Metal Container Corp. in Windsor.

Dave enjoyed fishing, hunting, golf, Harley motorcycle riding, Enduro, Motocross, but his love was hockey. He enjoyed playing with the Fort Collins Hockey Association and was an avid Eagles fan that would attend the team's games whenever he could.

Dave will be sorely missed by his wife Cheryl; children: Christina Tregoning and Kendra Thornton; granddaughters: Rebecca, Raeden and Rylah Tregoning; brother, Tom Thornton Jr.; sisters: Pamela Drago and Mena Bernhardt.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Private family services will be held.

