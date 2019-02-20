COVINGTON — David E. Kenworthy, age 84 of Covington, passed away Monday, Feb. 18, 2019 at the Hospice Inpatient Unit, Troy. David was born in West Milton on Aug. 18, 1934 to the (late) William Sherman and Josephine (Hall) Kenworthy.

He was a U.S. Army Reserve veteran; graduate of Bradford High School, Class of 1953; had previously worked for Hartzell Propeller, Minnich Bros., BF Goodrich, Hobart and Miami Industries, McCall's-Dayton Press and retired from Delphi Chassis (Inland-GM)

He was a farmer for 43 years; previously was a school bus driver for Covington Schools and a sub bus driver for Bradford School. His home church was Bradford Church of the Brethren. He had received recognition for traveling with the Bradford High School Band, and liked his Silver King Tractors and John Deere equipment.

Preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Joseph, Donald and Willard Kenworthy; and four sisters, Margaret Beetley, Katherine VanKirk, Naomi Landis and Lucille Landis.

David is survived by his wife of 61 years, Phyllis (Keihl) Kenworthy; two daughters and son-in-law, Vicki Kenworthy of Covington, Cheryl and Doug Rodgers of Troy; three grandchildren, Shelby Rodgers of Troy, Abby and husband, Chris Hatley of Camden, Tennessee, Hillary and husband, Jared Carlson of Nampa, Idaho; seven great-grandchildren, Christopher Hatley, Kami Grubb, Kady Hatley, Isabella, Allyse, Emory and Oakley Carlson; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral service 12 noon Monday at the Bradford Church of the Brethren with Pastor John Shelton officiating. Interment Miami Memorial Park Cemetery, Covington, with military honors provided by the Veterans Elite Tribute Squad. Visitation 10 a.m. Monday until time of service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ohio Hospice of Miami County.

