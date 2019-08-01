PHILLIPSBURG — David Fred Hoskins, age 75, of Phillipsburg, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Englewood Health and Rehab.

He was born April 12, 1944, in Viper, Kentucky, to his parents Elmer & Jessie (Hall) Hoskins.

David graduated from Northmont High School and worked as a bus mechanic. He was a member of the West Milton Church of the Nazarene and enjoyed fishing, bowling, and singing. He will be missed and remembered by his loving wife Carolyn Sue (Thompson) Hoskins of Phillipsburg; children and their spouses Sheryl & Bryan Brunner of Hamilton, Michael & Ann Hoskins of Garner, North Carolina; grandchildren Jordan Tyler & Kimberly Brunner of West Chester, Christian Michael Hoskins & Madelyn Ruck of Asheville, North Carolina, Emily Ann Hoskins of Asheville, North Carolina, Matthew Ruark Hoskins of Raleigh, North Carolina; brothers and sisters-in-law Jack & Charlotte of West Milton, Richard & Mary Hoskins of Phillipsburg.

He was preceded in death by his siblings Hubert Hoskins, Norma Jean Combs, Clara Jo Combs, and Lillie Mae Caudill. The family would like to thank the staff at Crossroads Hospice for the loving care they showed to David during his stay.

Funeral service will be held 7:00 PM Monday, August 5, at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami Street, West Milton, with interment at at Bethel Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 PM Monday at the funeral home.

If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to the .

Online memories may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com