URBANA — David H. Pinkerman, age 87, of Urbana, OH passed away at 7:18 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 in Arbors of Springfield.

Born March 23, 1932 in Xenia, OH, David was a son of the late Earl and Wilma (Dyer) Pinkerman.

He is survived by his wife, Janie, whom he married on August 11, 2000, a daughter, Vicki Pinkerman of Indian Lake, and three sons: Alan (Sue Sharpe) Pinkerman of Goodfield, IL, Edward Pinkerman of Dallas, TX, and Michael (Beverly) Pinkerman of Virginia Beach, VA.

He is also survived by eleven grandchildren and several great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son Neal and a brother Eugene.

David was a 1951 graduate of Christiansburg-Jackson High School, St. Paris.

He served his country in the U.S. Navy for thirty years.

David was a member of Olivet Chapter #538, Order of Eastern Star, Mt. Olivet Masonic Lodge # 226 both of Christiansburg, and the American Legion.

He enjoyed old cars and he collected die cast models. He loved life and being on the go.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Atkins-Shively Funeral Home, 216 S. Springfield Street, Saint Paris, Ohio 43072 with Pastor Jeremy Spence of the First Baptist Church, St. Paris, OH presiding. Burial will follow in Casstown Cemetery, Casstown, Ohio. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Eastern Star services will be conducted at 5:00 p.m. and Masonic services will be held at 7:00 p.m.

Donations in memory of David may be made to , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516, or to Shriners' Hospitals for Children, 107 E. First Street, Dayton, Ohio 45402-1214.

Condolences to the family may be sent to www.shivelyfuneralhomes.com.