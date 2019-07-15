TIPP CITY — David James Hottle, age 61, of Tipp City, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 13, 2019 after an extended illness.

Born May 24, 1958, to parents John and Margaret (Peg) Hottle; both preceded him in death.

He leaves his cherished wife of twenty years, Terrie Hottle of Tipp City, his sons, Austin (and fiancé Morgan Witt), and Jackson Hottle, both of Tipp City. Also surviving is brother, Steve Hottle and wife Nan, of Vandalia, nephew, John Hottle and wife Abby, great nephew, Oscar of Cincinnati, and niece Megan Hottle of Dayton; aunts Pat Faucher, Grayce Sanger, Jayne and Jim Manahan of Rhode Island, and uncle Ron Miller of Pleasant Hill, Ohio.

Dave graduated from Tippecanoe High School in 1976. In 2005, he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Rehabilitation Services from Wright State University. He was formerly employed at Miami County Recovery Council as a chemical dependency counselor. He was also previously employed at A.O. Smith for twenty years.

He was a member of Tipp City Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 2201.

Dave was a good friend to many. He was generous with his smile and easy to laugh.

He was a diehard fan of his beloved Cincinnati Bengals, Reds, and Buckeyes. Most of all, he was a devoted father and husband. He was present at every game for Austin and every performance for Jackson. He reveled in being able to share is love of sports with Austin and his new found love of the arts with Jackson. He was both a "sports" dad and a "theatre" dad. "The best of both worlds," he would often say.

He was immensely proud of both boys and heralded their accomplishments. He was proud yet private about his sobriety. He was a support to many battling similar addictions, both privately and professionally. His quiet wisdom, wit, and presence will be dearly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Memorial services will be held at Frings and Bayliff Funeral Home, 327 W. Main St., Tipp City, Ohio. Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019, from 2pm to 4pm with service at 4pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Jackson Hottle College Education Fund at PNC Bank. He will be attending Ball State this year.

