TROY — David L. Hunter, age 70, of New Carlisle, OH passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at the Dayton VA Medical Center. He was born on October 16, 1948 in Springfield.

David is survived by his sons and daughter-in-law: Jeffrey Blake (Stephanie) Hunter and David Scott Hunter; grandsons: Gabriel, Noah, Jonah, Gideon and Asher Hunter; brother and sister-in-law: Dean (Madona) Hunter; stepbrothers: Billy Adams and Ronnie Adams and stepsister: Donna Smith.

He was preceded in death by his father and step mother Francis M. and Lula M. Hunter, and mother Norma (Burchnell) Frey and brother: Dale Hunter.

David was a graduate of Urbana High School and University of Vietnam. He served his country during the Vietnam War in the US Army. He was a member and Commander of the VFW Post #5436. He was a member of the AmVets Post #88, American Legion Post #586 and the Veterans Memorial Honor Guard. He retired from Delphi and formerly worked with Harrison Radiator and Cliffside Golf Course.

Services will be held at Baird Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 11:00AM at the Baird Funeral Home, Troy, OH with son, Pastor Jeffrey Blake Hunter officiating. Interment will follow in Casstown Cemetery, Casstown, OH with military honors by the Veterans Memorial Honor Guard. The family will receive friends from 10:00 – 11:00AM on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Veterans Memorial Honor Guard, c/o Baird Funeral Home, 555 North Market Street, Troy OH 45373. Condolences may be expressed to the family through www.bairdfuneralhome.com.