LINDALE, Texas — David Leroy Covault, 76, of Lindale, Texas, passed away January 30, 2019 in Tyler.

He was born April 28, 1942 in Piqua, Ohio to late Harley Leroy and Dorothy Alma Drake Covault.

David grew up in Piqua and graduated from Piqua Central High School.

He joined the US Air Force in 1963 and served in Vietnam.

David worked for Texas Instruments and retired from SGS-Thomson.

David loved old cars and going to car shows.

David is survived by his wife, Jewel Katherine Covault of Lindale; two daughters and their husbands: Deborah and Gary Sapp of Tyler and Denise and David Wyatt of Royse City; step-daughter, Tracy Hykel of North Richland Hills; five grandchildren; two sisters: Dorothy Huffman of Sidney, Ohio and Dolores Bair of Tipp City, Ohio; and many nieces and nephews.

Family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1:30 pm Friday at the funeral home.

A graveside service was held Friday, February 1, 2019, at Cool Springs Cemetery in Canton, Texas.