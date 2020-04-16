DAVID M. MANES
David M. Manes passed away Monday, April 13, 2020, at Miami Valley Hospital at the age of 84.
David retired from A.O. Smith after more than 40 years.
He was a member of the Troy Fish & Game.
He enjoyed golf, fishing and spent many happy weekends at antique shows and flea markets.
David was preceded in death by his wife Judith; and granddaughter, Lindsy Allen.
He will be remembered by his three children, Kim (Ron) Ord, Julie (Chet) Smith, and Joe Manes (Cher Rozell); and his grandchildren, Sarah (Jake) Lambert, Leah (Ryan) Rogers, Andrew Manes and Ivy Smith.