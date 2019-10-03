DAYTON — David Williams, age 52, passed away Wednesday, October 1, 2019 with his family by his side in Dayton, OH.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Lavata Williams; aunt and uncle, Carrie Lou and Murph Howard.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his 2 sons, Andrew Williams and Steven Williams with their mother, Brenda Williams; his soul mate, Laura Bilbrey; Christopher (Beth) Bilbrey; 6 grandchildren; sister, Nora Sharp; niece and nephew, Johnathan and Sarah Sharp; aunt, Dorothy Howard; cousin, Yolanda (Jimmy) Young; nephew, Dylan Young; niece, Sidney Young and host other relatives and dear friends.

Dave loved going fishing with his kids and attending their sporting events rooting them on. He loved spending time with his dog, Maggie. Dave had great faith and attended church on Sundays. He achieved his dream of getting a jeep and enjoyed his last days riding around. Dave took no greater joy than spending time with his family and friends and making them all smile.

Family will receive friends from 5-7 PM on Monday, October 7, 2019 at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd. where a funeral service will begin at 7 PM with Pastor David Ivey and Pastor Mark Hina officiating. A graveside service will begin at 2:30 PM on Tuesday, October 8 at Resthaven Cemetery, 3000 St. Hwy 840, Harlan, KY 40806.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to or , in Dave's memory.

To share a memory of Dave or leave a special message for his family, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.