CUMMING, Ga. — Deanna, "Dee Dee" Jane Detrick, age 80 of Cumming, Georgia, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019.

Her husband, Larry Detrick, preceded her in death.

Her passion was her grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking meals, watching their sporting events, working on school projects & helping with whatever they needed, even stringing fishing poles.

She loved receiving baby pictures of Easton and enjoyed having the chance to hold him and sing nursery rhymes during his visit. She was selfless; always putting the kids' needs first, even when her own health was failing.

Dee Dee enjoyed watching sports on TV, especially NASCAR & football with Buster, her canine buddy. He will miss her table scraps & endless supply of treats. She loved animals and was a frequent contributor to the Atlanta Humane Society.

Survivors include her children, Russell Detrick & LeeAnn (Detrick) Egolf; sister, Bethany Brown; grandchildren, Benjamin Detrick, Griffin Egolf & Evan Egolf and great grandchildren, Annabell Taylor & Easton Detrick.

Graveside service will be held in Tipp City, Ohio at Maple Hill Cemetery on Saturday August 31, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.

Ingram Funeral Home and Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave., Cumming, GA 30040 is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.