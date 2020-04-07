GOLD HILL, N.C. — Deborah Lynne Penny, age 65 of Gold Hill, NC (formerly of Covington) passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at Novant Regional Medical Center, Salisbury, NC.

Deborah was born in Troy on June 16, 1954 to the (late) Edgar Stager and Doris Wood Koopman; she was a graduate of Troy High School, Class of 1973; married Doyle K. Penny on July 26, 1974; she enjoyed Bingo and attending NASCAR events.

Preceded in death by her parents; step-father, Maynard Koopman; step-mother, Georgia Stager; and brother, Terry Wood. Deborah is survived by her husband, Doyle K. Penny; two daughters, Jolene Wirt (Thomas), Krystal Dixon (Joseph); six grandchildren, Tres Wirt, Alexis Wirt, Elizabeth Dixon, Victoria Dixon, William Dixon, Christopher Dixon; and her dog, CoCo.

Memorial Services will be held at a later date at Bridges-Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home, Covington.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com.