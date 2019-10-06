TROY — Delmar (Del) M. Preston, age 82, of Troy, Ohio passed away at the Hospice Inpatient Unit in Troy on Friday, October 4, 2019 surrounded by his family and long-time friend Larry Giangulio.

Del was born November 6, 1936 in Huntington, West Virginia to the late Mason and Virginia Preston.

Del is survived by his wife, Carol of 59 years of marriage, and two daughters, Pam Leach of Troy, Ohio and Stacy Muehl (Nate) of Findlay, Ohio. He had four grandchildren, Ryan Leach (Bree), Matt Leach (Lauren), Nicole Muehl and Brandon Muehl. Also surviving are three great-grandchildren, Bohan, Cora and Mila Leach.

Del was preceded in death by his daughter Cheri, and his siblings Richard Preston, Diane Hysell and Katie Preston.

He received his Bachelors and Masters degrees in Art Education from Marshall University, where he was a member of the Thundering Herd football and baseball teams. He was a high school art teacher for 34 years, three in Huntington and 31 at Troy High School.

He was Supervisor of Visual Arts and coached baseball, football and golf at Troy High School. Del was recognized as Troy High School Educator of the Year in 1970 and Outstanding Art Teacher Western Ohio in 1980 and served as the Director of Troy Hayner Cultural Center (Interim) in 1976. Del served as President of Troy Park Board and the Troy Planning Commission, as well as the President of Troy Education Association.

Del also coordinated the Troy High School Art students historical mural in downtown Troy.

Del was a long time member of the Miami Shores Golf Club, where he spent time playing the game he enjoyed and spending time with many friends.

A celebration of life gathering will be held on Friday, October 11 at Miami Shores Golf Club from 4:00pm -8:00pm.

In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Troy High School Art Department 151 Staunton Rd. Troy, Ohio 45373.

Friends may express condolences to the family through www.bairdfuneralhome.com.