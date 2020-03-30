PIQUA — Deloris M. Rasor, 94, of Piqua, passed away at 8:05 p.m. Friday, March 27, 2020 at Koester Pavilion.

She was born January 27, 1926 in New Bremen to the late Ferdinand and Bertha (Wietholter) Ahlers.

She married Kenneth L. Rasor December 23, 1943 in New Bremen and he preceded her in death December 1, 1993. .

Survivors include a daughter, Deanna (Jeff) Koehl of Piqua; two grandchildren, Justin (Reshma) Cline, Sarah (Kyle) Sotello; one great grandson, Cooper Sotello; and one sister, Alberta "Bert" Loffer of St. Marys. She was preceded in death by three brothers, Donald, Richard, and Eugene.

Mrs. Rasor was a graduate of New Bremen High School. She was a long standing member of the Piqua Church of the Brethren. She worked as the manager of the Piqua Credit Bureau then for the finance department for Clopay in Russia, from which she retired. She was proud to be a member of the New Bremen High School Band where she played the french horn. She was a talented dancer and loved to go dancing with her husband. She enjoyed playing cards in many card clubs and traveling. She was a member of the Piqua Leisure Club, American Legion Post #184 and VFW Post #4874. She loved to entertain parties in her backyard pool for all occasions for over 30 years, especially the 4th of July and family reunions.

A graveside service to honor her life will be held at the convenience of the family at Miami Memorial Park, Covington. Funeral arrangements are being provided to the family through the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Piqua Church of the Brethren, 525 Boal Ave., Piqua, OH 45356.

