PIQUA — Diane K. (Davidson) Estep, age 63, of Piqua passed away at 12:33 p.m. on Friday, April 3, 2020.

Born on March 21, 1957 in Troy, OH, Diane was a daughter of the late Herbert Lee and Laura Bell (Beaver) Davidson.

She is survived by her husband Jerry Estep, whom she married on October 27, 1979.

She is also survived by children Jeremy (Heather) Estep, Alisha (Josh) Estep, and Regina (Estep) Grunen. She was a loving grandmother to eleven grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Diane is also survived by two brothers: Keith and Mike Davidson.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a son Jeremiah Estep.

Diane was a 1975 graduate of Miami East High School, Casstown. She was formerly employed by Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken, WalMart and Hobart (PMI).

A go fund me page has been set up to help the family with expenses. You may donate at www.gofundme.com/diane-Davidson-estep or you may contact Alisha or Jeremy. The family send their thanks to all who help during this tragic time as they lay a wonderful and loving woman to rest…..

A private burial will be at the convenience of the family in Fletcher Cemetery.

Suber-Shively Funeral Home, Fletcher, Ohio is serving the family.

Condolences to the family may be sent to www.shivelyfuneralhomes.com