COVINGTON — Dianne B. Zimmerlin, 84, of Covington, passed away at 12:42 p.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Brookdale Senior Living.

She was born March 3, 1935 to the late Eldon A. Leona (Heine) Basinger. She married Ralph William "Bill" Zimmerlin Jr. November 28, 1952 at St. Paul's Church, a marriage which would span sixty-seven years, and he survives.

Other survivors include a daughter, Pamela (Mark) Hill of Piqua; four grandchildren, Amy (Matthew) Iceman, Daniel Hill, Andrew (Kelly) Zimmerlin, Aaron (Nicole) Zimmerlin; a great granddaughter, Ella Iceman; and two sisters, Barbara Cleverley of Lexington, South Carolina, Elizabeth (Larry) Schneider of Bradenton, Florida. She was preceded in death by a son, R. William Zimmerlin, III.

Mrs. Zimmerlin was a 1952 graduate of Piqua Central High School. She worked as an instructor for Migrant Ministries, and then assumed the Director position with the Piqua Child Development Center for several years. Additionally, she founded the Coachlight Dress Shoppe of Covington in 1972 until her retirement in 1998.

She was a member of St. Paul's Evangelical & Reformed Church. She loved her family and enjoyed being a seamstress and her volunteer efforts. She will be remembered for her kindness and willingness to always assist others. She will be deeply missed by her loving family and friends.

A service to honor her life will begin at 1:00 p.m. Friday, February 21, 2020 at St. Paul's Evangelical & Reformed Church with Rev. Dr. Keith Gebhart officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Covington Outreach Association, 101 N. Wall St., P. O,. Box 125, Covington, OH 45318.

