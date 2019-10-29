COVINGTON — Dolores "De" O. Minnich, age 92 of Covington, passed away Monday, October 28, 2019 at Garbry Ridge, Piqua.

De was born in Covington on August 17, 1927 to the (late) Roger Colbert & Helen Addine (Rhoades) O'Donnell; a graduate of Covington High School, Class of 1945; graduate of Wittenberg College in 1965; retired as a Elementary School Teacher with 21 years of service, 18 years at Nicklin School in Piqua and three years at Covington Elementary; was a 76 year member of Covington Presbyterian Church and also sang in the choir; Charter Member of the Covington Spitfyres; Interpreter for Ohio Historical Society at Johnston Farm; most of us will remember her with her little dog, Chum visiting the nursing homes and schools.

Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harold "Cutsy" Minnich in 2002; infant twin brothers; granddaughter, Helen Wagner; sister-in-law, Kathy O'Donnell; and her dog, Chum.

De is survived by her daughter, Christina Harrison of Piqua; two grandchildren, Stacy Lawson of Piqua, Leslie & Tim Calicoat of Fletcher; two great-grandchildren, Desi Lawson, Myami Wagner; great-great-grandchild, Drew Wagner; two brothers, Jim & Jill O'Donnell of Covington, Mike O'Donnell of Piqua; niece, Addi Waldon and nephew, RJ O'Donnell.

Funeral service 2:00 PM Friday at Bridges-Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home, Covington with Pastor Greg Kurtz officiating. Interment Highland Cemetery, Covington. Visitation 1:00 PM Friday until time of service.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Covington Fire & Rescue or the Covington Presbyterian Church.

