MURRIETA – Don R. Hager, 74, of Murrieta, California, passed at 3:09 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, at the Rancho Medical Center.

He was born Oct. 28, 1944, in Richlands, Virginia, but spent most of his youth in the Piqua area.

He married Dee Helman on June 21, 1969, a marriage that was about to celebrate 50 years.

He is survived by his loving wife, their four children: Amy Hager Hepfinger (David Hepfinger) of Lake Stevens Washington, Jon Hager (Cosheka Gaiter) of San Diego California, Joshua Hager (Angelica Prieto), and Aaron Hager Mogilski, both of Murrieta California; seven grandchildren, Hayden Hepfinger, Caitlin Hepfinger, Avrey Mogilski, Agnes Mogilski, Addison Mogilski, Chloe Hager, and Juanito Prieto; and three siblings, Cecil Hager (Juanita), Herta Hager Price (Rich), and Joe Hager (Barb) from Piqua.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, John Henry Hager of Piqua and Jim Hager of Lena.

Don Hager was a 1964 graduate of Miami East High School. He received his Bachelor of Arts degree in education from Loma Linda University.

He worked for many years as a special education coordinator and teacher in Ohio and California. He will be remembered for his compassion and generosity of time, willingness to help others, and his love of cooking, woodworking, "hot rod" cars, and listening to the rain.