PIQUA — Donald C. Verhotz, 95, of Piqua, passed away at 1:20 p.m. Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Brookdale of Piqua.

He was born December 31, 1924 in Summit County to the late Jacob and Frances (Molnar) Verhotz.

He married Carolyn J. Clemens November 22, 1952 and she preceded him in death November 25, 1996.

Survivors include a son, James (Kathleen) Verhotz of Piqua; two daughters, Vicki Wright of Union, Debbie (Scott) Shively of Carmel, Indiana; nine grandchildren, Chuck Wright, Katie Wright, Tom Wright, Emily Wright, Audrey Shively, Matt Verhotz, Justin Verhotz, Laura Verhotz, and Rachel Verhotz; and five great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Frank Verhotz, Jack Verhotz; and a grandson, Daniel Britton Wright.

Mr. Verhotz was a graduate of Norton Township High School where he was active with almost every sport and the band. Following his military service he graduated from Ohio State University.

He taught Industrial Arts and Science at the former Brown Local Junior High, now Miami East Junior High School and Bennett Junior High and Drivers Education for twenty-two years. Additionally, he was a full time Engineer for Hartzell Propeller for twenty years and part time for eighteen additional years where he worked on The Rutan Model 76 Voyager.

He was an active member of St. Mary Catholic Church, the V.F.W. Post #4874, Knights of Columbus Council #3344.

He was a United States Army veteran having served during World War II in the Indian Head 2nd Division during Normandy and the Battle of the Bulge where he was wounded. He was distinguished with the Purple Heart and Bronze Star awards. He was an Ohio State fan, collector and woodworker.

He was a jack of all trades who enjoyed keeping his hands busy. He had a love for his students and would keep in contact with them regularly. He will be deeply missed by his loving family and many friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at St. Mary Catholic Church with Rev. Fr. Daniel P. Hunt as the Celebrant. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery where full military honors will be provided by the Veterans Elite Tribute Squad. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Monday at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, it is suggested that memorial contributions be made to St. Mary Catholic Church, 528 Broadway, Piqua, OH 45356 or Hospice of Miami County, P.O. Box 502, Troy, OH 45373.

