PIQUA — Donald E. Apple, 79, of Piqua died unexpectedly while flying his plane at 7:37 am Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at the Madison County Airport. He was born April 19, 1940 in Piqua to the late Forrest and Treva (Warner) Apple. He married Sally K. Copsey June 10, 1961 in Piqua and she survives.

Other survivors include two daughters, Donna (Mark) Kinsella of Newburgh, Indiana, Sandy (Alan) Wilson of Norton Shores, Michigan; one son, Dan (Kelsey) Apple of Dublin; six grandchildren, Austin Apple, Cade Apple, Riley Kinsella, Wesley Wilson, Max Wilson, Sydney Wilson; and one sister, Dolores Morris of Columbus.

Mr. Apple was a 1958 graduate of Piqua Central High School and attended Ohio State University, studying agricultural engineering. Don was a farmer for over 60 years and truly enjoyed his work. He was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church. He was active with the International Flying Farmers, Ohio Flying Farmers, Piqua Rotary Club, Noon Optimist, FFA, and 4-H where he received national honors. Don enjoyed flying over our beautiful nation and in May of 2018 was honored with the Wright Brother's Master Pilot Award for 50 years of safe flying. He had a great love for the beauty of the earth from above and loved seeing what God had created below. Don loved to fly and had flown our great nation from all corners in his many trips. He enjoyed traveling around the country and internationally with his beloved wife where they have been blessed to visit all 50 states, over 60 countries and 6 continents, always enjoying what God created. He also enjoyed their winters in Florida. Don was a lifelong learner who believed in education and donated to a half dozen college scholarships. Above all, he loved his wife, children and grandchildren. He did his best to know he left this earth better than he found it.

A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019. More details will follow at a later time. Funeral arrangements are being provided to the family through the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home. Memorial contributions are suggested to be made to the Piqua Community Foundation, P.O. Box 226, Piqua, OH 45356. Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.