PIQUA — Donald E. Counts, 82, of Piqua, passed away at his residence. He was born June 30, 1936, in Sidney, to the late John A. and LaDonna E. (Garrett) Counts.

Mr. Counts was preceded in death by three brothers, John, Phillip and Larry Counts.

He retired from Hobart Corp in 1998 and will be deeply missed by his special friends, Jamie and Kathy Mayse.

A service to honor his life will begin at 10 a.m. Friday, March 29, 2019, at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with the Rev. Jack Chalk officiating. Burial will follow at Glen Cemetery, Port Jefferson. Visitation will be from 9-10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.

