VERSAILLES — Donald E. Minnich, age 90, of Versailles passed away at 9:44 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at his residence.

Donald was born Jan. 21, 1929, in West Milton, to the late Charles & Grace (Long) Minnich. In addition to his parents, Donald was also preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Lee (Siders) Minnich, on Aug. 1, 2000, whom he married July 7, 1949; son, Donald Minnich; daughter-in-law, Carolyn "Sue" Minnich; brothers, Charles Jr., Robert and Walter Minnich; and sisters, Hazel Burnside, Edith Miller and Naomi Snyder.

Donald is survived by his sons & daughters-in-law, Edward L. Minnich of Versailles, Chuck Minnich of St. Petersburg, Florida, Douglas L. & Miriam Minnich of Bradford and Jeff & Angie Minnich of Versailles; 13 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Donald retired from the Darke County Highway Department.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, March 4, 2019, at Bailey Zechar Funeral Home in Versailles with Pastor Don Solin officiating. Burial will follow in Miami Memorial Park in Covington. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2-5 p.m. at the funeral home.

